Box: Fort Zumwalt West 44, Holt 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|10
|13
|12
|9
|44
|Holt
|9
|5
|4
|7
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|20-5
|9-1
|1112/44
|758/30
|Holt
|6-19
|1-9
|949/38
|1117/45
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Gilchrist (#11, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0