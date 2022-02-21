 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 44, Holt 25

  • 0
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West101312944
Holt954725
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West20-59-11112/44758/30
Holt6-191-9949/381117/45

Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Gilchrist (#11, 5-7, G, Sr.)6202-23
Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)51102
Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)51101
Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)5012-22
Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)42000
