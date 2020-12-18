 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 42, Seckman 35
1234Final
Fox99141042
Seckman9841435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox3-21-0190/38205/41
Seckman1-50-1178/36261/52
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Minea Dervisevic (#32, Sr.)23541-23
Aubrey Andrews (#4, So.)10122-42
Angelina Friedman (#23)6202-20
Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)3101-51
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caitie Weinrich (#10, G, Jr.)7203-63
Kara Deane (#4, F, Jr.)72103
Emma Robinson (#1, G, So.)6111-12
Abby Coe (#11, G, Jr.)6111-44
Kylie Murie (#15, F, Sr.)42001
Sara Larkin (#2, G, Jr.)3101-22
Jamison Spreck (#14, F, So.)21000
