Box: Fox 42, Seckman 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|9
|9
|14
|10
|42
|Seckman
|9
|8
|4
|14
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|3-2
|1-0
|190/38
|205/41
|Seckman
|1-5
|0-1
|178/36
|261/52
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Minea Dervisevic (#32, Sr.)
|23
|5
|4
|1-2
|3
|Aubrey Andrews (#4, So.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-4
|2
|Angelina Friedman (#23)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-5
|1
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caitie Weinrich (#10, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|3
|Kara Deane (#4, F, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Emma Robinson (#1, G, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-1
|2
|Abby Coe (#11, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-4
|4
|Kylie Murie (#15, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Sara Larkin (#2, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jamison Spreck (#14, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.