Box: Fox 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 29
1234Final
Fox119121446
Liberty (Wentzville)4610929
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox2-20-0148/37170/42
Liberty (Wentzville)1-30-2139/35203/51
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Frey16506-82
Emily Northcutt (So.)84002
Toni Patterson (Sr.)3101-45
Blair Wise (So.)1001-24
Brooklyn Rudolph (So.)1001-21
