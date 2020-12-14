Box: Fox 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|11
|9
|12
|14
|46
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4
|6
|10
|9
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|2-2
|0-0
|148/37
|170/42
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-3
|0-2
|139/35
|203/51
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Frey
|16
|5
|0
|6-8
|2
|Emily Northcutt (So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Toni Patterson (Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|5
|Blair Wise (So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
|Brooklyn Rudolph (So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
