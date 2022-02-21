 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fox 47, Affton 37

  • 0
1234Final
Affton81310637
Fox117111847
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton9-153-1853/36967/40
Fox9-142-3875/361109/46

Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aubrey Andrews (#4, Jr.)15421-73
Jasmine Huey (#12, Sr.)13503-83
Sarah Adamec (#15)90301
Nalani Hunter (#34)42000
Abby Rotan (#2, Sr.)42000
Ellie Arnold (#20)21001
