Box: Fox 47, Affton 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|8
|13
|10
|6
|37
|Fox
|11
|7
|11
|18
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|9-15
|3-1
|853/36
|967/40
|Fox
|9-14
|2-3
|875/36
|1109/46
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aubrey Andrews (#4, Jr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-7
|3
|Jasmine Huey (#12, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-8
|3
|Sarah Adamec (#15)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Nalani Hunter (#34)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Rotan (#2, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Arnold (#20)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1