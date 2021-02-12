Box: Fox 47, Lindbergh 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|11
|15
|14
|4
|44
|Fox
|15
|8
|11
|13
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|9-12
|3-1
|736/35
|880/42
|Fox
|7-13
|2-2
|817/39
|963/46
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Veronica Reisner (#3, Jr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|2
|Aubrey Andrews (#4, So.)
|12
|2
|1
|5-8
|4
|Minea Dervisevic (#32, Sr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-5
|3
|Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Amelia Chapman (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Graf (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.