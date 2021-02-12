 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fox 47, Lindbergh 44
0 comments

Box: Fox 47, Lindbergh 44

  • 0
1234Final
Lindbergh111514444
Fox158111347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh9-123-1736/35880/42
Fox7-132-2817/39963/46
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Veronica Reisner (#3, Jr.)13132-22
Aubrey Andrews (#4, So.)12215-84
Minea Dervisevic (#32, Sr.)10213-53
Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)8302-20
Amelia Chapman (#2, Sr.)21000
Lauren Graf (#1, Sr.)2100-11
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports