 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fox 48, Hillsboro 38
0 comments

Box: Fox 48, Hillsboro 38

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Fox161019348
Hillsboro64161238
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox1-20-0102/34141/47
Hillsboro0-30-095/32143/48
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aubrey Andrews (#4, So.)20902-43
Angelina Friedman (#23)10500-21
Minea Dervisevic (#32, Sr.)9114-52
Veronica Reisner (#3, Jr.)4011-23
Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)3101-22
Sarah Adamec (#20)21000
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports