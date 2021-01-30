Box: Fox 55, Hillsboro 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|16
|12
|11
|16
|55
|Hillsboro
|11
|13
|9
|14
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|6-11
|1-1
|694/41
|818/48
|Hillsboro
|4-15
|1-4
|773/45
|982/58
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla VanHorn (#25, Jr.)
|14
|4-11
|0-2
|6-10
|2
|Dyllan Day (#33, So.)
|14
|7-8
|0
|0
|3
|Zoe Wood (#20, Sr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-3
|3
|Hailey Genge (#23, Jr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Kaylee Hilton (#12, Fr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Bailey Scallet (#1, Fr.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-4
|4
