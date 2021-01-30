 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 55, Hillsboro 47
Box: Fox 55, Hillsboro 47

1234Final
Fox1612111655
Hillsboro111391447
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox6-111-1694/41818/48
Hillsboro4-151-4773/45982/58
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla VanHorn (#25, Jr.)144-110-26-102
Dyllan Day (#33, So.)147-8003
Zoe Wood (#20, Sr.)73-601-33
Hailey Genge (#23, Jr.)52-201-22
Kaylee Hilton (#12, Fr.)42-3002
Bailey Scallet (#1, Fr.)31-501-44
