Box: Fox 62, Liberty (Wentzville) 42
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)144131142
Fox2312171062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)0-40-2131/33206/52
Fox3-10-0173/43162/40
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylee Orf (Sr.)14700-20
Blair Wise (Jr.)8302-23
Emily Northcutt (Jr.)8302-31
Tess Roberts5201-12
Mariah Mhandu (So.)3101-20
Riley Andrzejewski (So.)2100-41
Kennedi Brower2002-30
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aubrey Andrews (#4, Jr.)21623-43
Jasmine Huey (#12, Sr.)13510-23
Veronica Reisner (#3, Sr.)111304
Sarah Adamec (#15)72100
Nalani Hunter (#34)63001
Abby Rotan (#2, Sr.)21003
Ellie Arnold (#20)2100-13
