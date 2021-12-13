Box: Fox 62, Liberty (Wentzville) 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|14
|4
|13
|11
|42
|Fox
|23
|12
|17
|10
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-4
|0-2
|131/33
|206/52
|Fox
|3-1
|0-0
|173/43
|162/40
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylee Orf (Sr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-2
|0
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Emily Northcutt (Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|1
|Tess Roberts
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|Mariah Mhandu (So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Riley Andrzejewski (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|1
|Kennedi Brower
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aubrey Andrews (#4, Jr.)
|21
|6
|2
|3-4
|3
|Jasmine Huey (#12, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-2
|3
|Veronica Reisner (#3, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Sarah Adamec (#15)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Nalani Hunter (#34)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Abby Rotan (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Ellie Arnold (#20)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
