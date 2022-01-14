 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fox 62, University City 61
1234Final
University City1023141461
Fox1414231162
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City5-40-0445/49450/50
Fox6-51-1453/50548/61
University City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aubrey Andrews (#4, Jr.)191211-141
Jasmine Huey (#12, Sr.)17234-43
Angelina Friedman (#23)12502-53
Kierstyn Bridick (#13)60201
Abby Rotan (#2, Sr.)42002
Veronica Reisner (#3, Sr.)30103
Lexi Kettler (#10)1001-20
