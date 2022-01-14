Box: Fox 62, University City 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|10
|23
|14
|14
|61
|Fox
|14
|14
|23
|11
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|5-4
|0-0
|445/49
|450/50
|Fox
|6-5
|1-1
|453/50
|548/61
|University City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aubrey Andrews (#4, Jr.)
|19
|1
|2
|11-14
|1
|Jasmine Huey (#12, Sr.)
|17
|2
|3
|4-4
|3
|Angelina Friedman (#23)
|12
|5
|0
|2-5
|3
|Kierstyn Bridick (#13)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Abby Rotan (#2, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Veronica Reisner (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Lexi Kettler (#10)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.