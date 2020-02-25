Box: Fox 55, Affton 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|12
|18
|9
|16
|55
|Affton
|16
|7
|9
|17
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|10-12
|3-4
|925/42
|1061/48
|Affton
|6-15
|3-4
|830/38
|1061/48
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Minea Dervisevic (#32, G, Jr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|2
|Aubrey Andrews (#5, Fr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|3
|Jasmine Huey (#3, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|2
|Amelia Chapman (#20, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Veronica Reisner (#23, G, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Olivia Chapman (#22, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.