Box: Fox 55, Affton 49
0 comments

Box: Fox 55, Affton 49

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
1234Final
Fox121891655
Affton16791749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox10-123-4925/421061/48
Affton6-153-4830/381061/48
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Minea Dervisevic (#32, G, Jr.)14413-42
Aubrey Andrews (#5, Fr.)12600-13
Jasmine Huey (#3, So.)12600-12
Amelia Chapman (#20, G, Jr.)8302-41
Veronica Reisner (#23, G, So.)5103-42
Olivia Chapman (#22, F, Jr.)42002
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports