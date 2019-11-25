|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|25
|17
|18
|10
|70
|Maplewood-RH
|14
|11
|11
|14
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|1-0
|0-0
|70/70
|50/50
|Maplewood-RH
|0-1
|0-0
|50/50
|70/70
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amelia Chapman (#20, G, Jr.)
|25
|8
|2
|3-5
|2
|Olivia Chapman (#22, F, Jr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Rachel Krieger (#12, G, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|2
|Veronica Reisner (#23, G, So.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-1
|2
|Mya Chapman (#14, F, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|3
|Minea Dervisevic (#32, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.