Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Fox2517181070
Maplewood-RH1411111450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox1-00-070/7050/50
Maplewood-RH0-10-050/5070/70
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amelia Chapman (#20, G, Jr.)25823-52
Olivia Chapman (#22, F, Jr.)147001
Rachel Krieger (#12, G, Jr.)10402-42
Veronica Reisner (#23, G, So.)10311-12
Mya Chapman (#14, F, Jr.)7203-53
Minea Dervisevic (#32, G, Jr.)4102-24
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.