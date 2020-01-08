Box: Fox 41, Windsor (Imperial) 39
0 comments

Box: Fox 41, Windsor (Imperial) 39

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Fox108121141
Windsor (Imperial)71015739
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox5-51-2394/39472/47
Windsor (Imperial)4-50-0340/34376/38
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amelia Chapman (#20, G, Jr.)165-151-53-33
Minea Dervisevic (#32, G, Jr.)63-110-50-23
Mya Chapman (#14, F, Jr.)62-602-44
Aubrey Andrews (#5)52-60-31-24
Rachel Krieger (#12, G, Jr.)42-500-24
Olivia Chapman (#22, F, Jr.)21-4001
Marissa Wheeler (#2, F)21-1000
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports