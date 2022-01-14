 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 38, Francis Howell Central 36
Box: Francis Howell 38, Francis Howell Central 36

1234Final
Francis Howell9781438
Francis Howell Central11841336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell7-62-0587/45548/42
Francis Howell Central11-32-1750/58521/40
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)172110-110
Danielle Moore (#13, G)84002
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)6202-32
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)5201-23
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)21003
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
