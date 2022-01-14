Box: Francis Howell 38, Francis Howell Central 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|9
|7
|8
|14
|38
|Francis Howell Central
|11
|8
|4
|13
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|7-6
|2-0
|587/45
|548/42
|Francis Howell Central
|11-3
|2-1
|750/58
|521/40
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|17
|2
|1
|10-11
|0
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|2
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
