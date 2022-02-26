Box: Francis Howell 41, Francis Howell North 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|5
|9
|4
|13
|31
|Francis Howell
|8
|9
|14
|10
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|13-14
|5-5
|1196/44
|1200/44
|Francis Howell
|14-12
|5-5
|1144/42
|1080/40
People are also reading…
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|26
|7
|1
|9-12
|0
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|0
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|5
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3