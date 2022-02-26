 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 41, Francis Howell North 31

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell North5941331
Francis Howell89141041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North13-145-51196/441200/44
Francis Howell14-125-51144/421080/40

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)26719-120
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)6104-60
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)4102-25
Danielle Moore (#13, G)42002
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)1001-23
