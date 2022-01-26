 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 41, Marquette 30

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell91561141
Marquette4611930
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell10-73-1755/44693/41
Marquette11-61-0911/54873/51

Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)234112-140
Danielle Moore (#13, G)114100
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)42003
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)3101-21
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
