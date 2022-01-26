Box: Francis Howell 41, Marquette 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|9
|15
|6
|11
|41
|Marquette
|4
|6
|11
|9
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|10-7
|3-1
|755/44
|693/41
|Marquette
|11-6
|1-0
|911/54
|873/51
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|23
|4
|1
|12-14
|0
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.