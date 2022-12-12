Box: Francis Howell 41, Timberland 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|7
|15
|13
|6
|41
|Timberland
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|3-3
|1-0
|263/44
|218/36
|Timberland
|5-1
|0-1
|255/42
|156/26
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-4
|3
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)
|9
|0
|1
|6-6
|0
|Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Karley Bonham (#3, So.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-3
|2
|Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Amari Gonzales (#30, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.