Box: Francis Howell 41, Timberland 18

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell71513641
Timberland882018
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell3-31-0263/44218/36
Timberland5-10-1255/42156/26

Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)10500-43
Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)9016-60
Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)84000
Karley Bonham (#3, So.)7021-32
Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)51102
Amari Gonzales (#30, Jr.)21001
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
