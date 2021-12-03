 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 44, Lafayette 37
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 44, Lafayette 37

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lafayette131010437
Francis Howell31913944
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette0-30-0105/35138/46
Francis Howell1-20-0126/42131/44
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)12411-24
Rachel Delaney (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)9401-42
Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)9030-23
Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)51101
Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)2100-11
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News