Box: Francis Howell 44, Lafayette 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|13
|10
|10
|4
|37
|Francis Howell
|3
|19
|13
|9
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|0-3
|0-0
|105/35
|138/46
|Francis Howell
|1-2
|0-0
|126/42
|131/44
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|4
|Rachel Delaney (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|2
|Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0-2
|3
|Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
