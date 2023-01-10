 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 48, Francis Howell Central 42

1234Final
Francis Howell Central9771942
Francis Howell128161248
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central7-51-1503/42399/33
Francis Howell5-72-0507/42475/40

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)16702-32
Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)11221-22
Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)8204-81
Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)8400-20
Karley Bonham (#3, So.)5012-21
