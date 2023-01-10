Box: Francis Howell 48, Francis Howell Central 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|9
|7
|7
|19
|42
|Francis Howell
|12
|8
|16
|12
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|7-5
|1-1
|503/42
|399/33
|Francis Howell
|5-7
|2-0
|507/42
|475/40
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-3
|2
|Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|2
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-8
|1
|Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Karley Bonham (#3, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1