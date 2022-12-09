 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 50, Lafayette 19

1234Final
Francis Howell914141350
Lafayette806519
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell2-30-0222/44200/40
Lafayette0-50-0135/27274/55

Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Karley Bonham (#3, So.)141402
Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)12404-62
Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)72102
Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)42003
Macey Nix (#42, Jr.)4102-40
Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)4004-60
Bryn Cohen (#12, Jr.)21000
Emma Hoffman (#1, So.)21000
Riley Subbert (#4, Jr.)1001-20
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
