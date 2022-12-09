Box: Francis Howell 50, Lafayette 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|9
|14
|14
|13
|50
|Lafayette
|8
|0
|6
|5
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|2-3
|0-0
|222/44
|200/40
|Lafayette
|0-5
|0-0
|135/27
|274/55
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Karley Bonham (#3, So.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|2
|Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Macey Nix (#42, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|0
|Bryn Cohen (#12, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Hoffman (#1, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Subbert (#4, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Francis Howell
