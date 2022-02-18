 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 51, Holt 35

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell121218951
Holt31116535
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell12-125-51044/44998/42
Holt6-181-8924/381073/45

Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)281008-82
Danielle Moore (#13, G)11501-20
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)5201-42
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)5110-31
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)2100-20
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
