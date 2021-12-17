Box: Francis Howell 51, Parkway West 45

|1
|Final
|Parkway West
|14
|9
|7
|15
|45
|Francis Howell
|11
|12
|8
|20
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|5-2
|0-0
|372/53
|283/40
|Francis Howell
|3-4
|0-0
|329/47
|310/44
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|2
|2
|5-7
|4
|Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|5
|Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|5
|Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|1
|Siena Snyder (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Jennings (#11, 5-9, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
