 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 51, Parkway West 45
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 51, Parkway West 45

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway West14971545
Francis Howell111282051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West5-20-0372/53283/40
Francis Howell3-40-0329/47310/44
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)15225-74
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)111305
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)6104-45
Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)5201-22
Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)5201-41
Siena Snyder (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)21000
Maddie Jennings (#11, 5-9, G, So.)1001-25
Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News