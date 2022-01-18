 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 52, Holt 43
1234Final
Holt911121143
Francis Howell131481752
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt3-111-3565/40660/47
Francis Howell8-63-0639/46591/42
Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)285212-142
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)8302-23
Danielle Moore (#13, G)84001
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)42002
Izzy Luca (#42, F, Sr.)2100-12
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)2002-22
