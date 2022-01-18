Box: Francis Howell 52, Holt 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|9
|11
|12
|11
|43
|Francis Howell
|13
|14
|8
|17
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|3-11
|1-3
|565/40
|660/47
|Francis Howell
|8-6
|3-0
|639/46
|591/42
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|28
|5
|2
|12-14
|2
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Izzy Luca (#42, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.