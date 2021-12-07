 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 55, Francis Howell North 29
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 55, Francis Howell North 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Francis Howell1417121255
Francis Howell North21251029
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell2-20-0181/45160/40
Francis Howell North1-20-0111/28143/36
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)24626-80
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)12131-24
Kendra Swope (#15, So.)51105
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)42001
Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)3101-23
Camille Krekeler (#12)30100
Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)2002-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News