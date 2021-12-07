Box: Francis Howell 55, Francis Howell North 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|14
|17
|12
|12
|55
|Francis Howell North
|2
|12
|5
|10
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|2-2
|0-0
|181/45
|160/40
|Francis Howell North
|1-2
|0-0
|111/28
|143/36
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|24
|6
|2
|6-8
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)
|12
|1
|3
|1-2
|4
|Kendra Swope (#15, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Camille Krekeler (#12)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
