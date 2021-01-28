Box: Francis Howell 57, Lindbergh 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|17
|10
|13
|17
|57
|Lindbergh
|11
|4
|11
|17
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|5-5
|1-0
|445/44
|448/45
|Lindbergh
|7-9
|1-0
|563/56
|656/66
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shelby Bommarito (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|4
|Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|4
|Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|4
|Alex Henderson (#15, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2