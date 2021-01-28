 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 57, Lindbergh 43
1234Final
Francis Howell1710131757
Lindbergh114111743
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell5-51-0445/44448/45
Lindbergh7-91-0563/56656/66
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shelby Bommarito (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)12404-64
Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)10402-44
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)10122-24
Alex Henderson (#15, 5-10, F, Jr.)5103-42
Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)3101-21
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, So.)30102
