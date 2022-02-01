Box: Francis Howell 60, Timberland 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|13
|12
|11
|12
|48
|Francis Howell
|20
|16
|14
|10
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|10-10
|1-5
|884/44
|895/45
|Francis Howell
|11-8
|4-1
|851/43
|789/39
People are also reading…
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|29
|7
|2
|9-9
|2
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|4
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|1
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4