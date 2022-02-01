 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 60, Timberland 48

1234Final
Timberland1312111248
Francis Howell2016141060
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland10-101-5884/44895/45
Francis Howell11-84-1851/43789/39

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)29729-92
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)11501-24
Danielle Moore (#13, G)84002
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)7301-41
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)51104
Ross is boss, helps Clayton roll past Parkway North

Clayton senior Izzy Ross had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Greyhounds to a 55-18 win over Parkway North on Thursday. Clayton captured the crown in the fourth-team Clayton Round-Robin with three successive wins.

Watch the tournament stars from last week's high school action

