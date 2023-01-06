 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Francis Howell Central 42, Cor Jesu 18

  • 0
1234Final
Cor Jesu922518
Francis Howell Central151111542
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu7-30-0416/42346/35
Francis Howell Central7-31-0430/43316/32

People are also reading…

Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)73-80-31-25
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)50-31-32-23
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)42-4002
Mary Slinkard (#12, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-60-300
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News