Box: Francis Howell Central 42, Cor Jesu 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|9
|2
|2
|5
|18
|Francis Howell Central
|15
|11
|11
|5
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|7-3
|0-0
|416/42
|346/35
|Francis Howell Central
|7-3
|1-0
|430/43
|316/32
People are also reading…
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|7
|3-8
|0-3
|1-2
|5
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-3
|1-3
|2-2
|3
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|Mary Slinkard (#12, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0-3
|0
|0
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.