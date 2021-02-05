Box: Francis Howell Central 43, Francis Howell 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|13
|9
|5
|13
|40
|Francis Howell Central
|14
|7
|8
|14
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|5-6
|1-1
|485/44
|491/45
|Francis Howell Central
|14-4
|6-0
|961/87
|801/73
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)
|11
|4-6
|1-7
|0-1
|1
|Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, GD, Jr.)
|11
|3-5
|1-6
|2-4
|1
|Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)
|10
|3-12
|1-5
|1-4
|2
|Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|8
|2-9
|0
|4-6
|3
|Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|3