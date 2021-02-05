 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 43, Francis Howell 40
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 43, Francis Howell 40

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell13951340
Francis Howell Central14781443
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell5-61-1485/44491/45
Francis Howell Central14-46-0961/87801/73
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)114-61-70-11
Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, GD, Jr.)113-51-62-41
Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)103-121-51-42
Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)82-904-63
Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)30-21-303
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports