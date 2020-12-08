 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 46, Fort Zumwalt South 41
1234Final
Francis Howell Central14991446
Fort Zumwalt South8781841
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central3-10-0207/52194/48
Fort Zumwalt South1-30-0181/45185/46
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)123-51-23-51
Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, GD, Jr.)101-32-52-22
Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)102-52-401
Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)83-50-12-33
Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)63-600-24
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
