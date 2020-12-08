Box: Francis Howell Central 46, Fort Zumwalt South 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|14
|9
|9
|14
|46
|Fort Zumwalt South
|8
|7
|8
|18
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|3-1
|0-0
|207/52
|194/48
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1-3
|0-0
|181/45
|185/46
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)
|12
|3-5
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, GD, Jr.)
|10
|1-3
|2-5
|2-2
|2
|Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-4
|0
|1
|Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)
|8
|3-5
|0-1
|2-3
|3
|Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0-2
|4
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.