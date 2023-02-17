|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|9
|7
|14
|7
|12
|49
|Timberland
|10
|9
|8
|10
|6
|43
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|16-7
|6-3
|1018/44
|786/34
|Timberland
|16-9
|4-6
|1103/48
|879/38
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Sr.)
|20
|4
|2
|6-6
|4
|Alysse Lamb (#10, G, So.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-3
|2
|Madison Baird (#21, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|5
|Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|5
|Claire Markovich (#3, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3