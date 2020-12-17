 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 50, Fort Zumwalt West 32
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 50, Fort Zumwalt West 32

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West8271532
Francis Howell Central911131750
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West4-30-1298/43241/34
Francis Howell Central4-11-0257/37226/32
Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)125-100-32-21
Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)111-71-36-80
Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)94-701-32
Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, GD, Jr.)81-62-402
Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)62-40-22-21
Monica Anderson (#23, 5-5, GD, Sr.)21-40-102
Nikki Crangle (#15, 5-6, GD, Sr.)2002-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports