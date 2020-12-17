Box: Francis Howell Central 50, Fort Zumwalt West 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|8
|2
|7
|15
|32
|Francis Howell Central
|9
|11
|13
|17
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4-3
|0-1
|298/43
|241/34
|Francis Howell Central
|4-1
|1-0
|257/37
|226/32
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)
|12
|5-10
|0-3
|2-2
|1
|Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)
|11
|1-7
|1-3
|6-8
|0
|Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|9
|4-7
|0
|1-3
|2
|Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, GD, Jr.)
|8
|1-6
|2-4
|0
|2
|Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)
|6
|2-4
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|Monica Anderson (#23, 5-5, GD, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|Nikki Crangle (#15, 5-6, GD, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
