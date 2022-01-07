Box: Francis Howell Central 53, Cor Jesu 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|15
|20
|8
|10
|53
|Cor Jesu
|9
|12
|3
|8
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|9-2
|1-0
|625/57
|409/37
|Cor Jesu
|4-7
|0-2
|441/40
|490/45
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|11
|4-6
|1-5
|0
|4
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|3
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|3
|0-6
|1-3
|0
|1
|Sydney Grosuch (#32, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|3
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
