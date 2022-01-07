 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 53, Cor Jesu 32
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 53, Cor Jesu 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Francis Howell Central152081053
Cor Jesu9123832
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central9-21-0625/57409/37
Cor Jesu4-70-2441/40490/45
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)114-61-504
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)81-32-303
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)301-100
Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)30-61-301
Sydney Grosuch (#32, 5-7, G, Fr.)301-203
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)21-30-101
Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, So.)21-2000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News