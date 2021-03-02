Box: Francis Howell Central 53, Francis Howell 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|7-14
|2-6
|893/43
|969/46
|Francis Howell Central
|19-6
|8-1
|1307/62
|1049/50
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-1
|3
|Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-2
|3
|Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Monica Anderson (#23, 5-5, GD, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nikki Crangle (#15, 5-6, GD, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0