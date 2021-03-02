 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 53, Francis Howell 29
1234Final
Francis Howell000029
Francis Howell Central000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell7-142-6893/43969/46
Francis Howell Central19-68-11307/621049/50
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)14511-13
Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)14231-23
Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)13601-21
Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)51100
Monica Anderson (#23, 5-5, GD, Sr.)42000
Nikki Crangle (#15, 5-6, GD, Sr.)30100
