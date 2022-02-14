 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 55, Francis Howell 48

1234Final
Francis Howell Central1215131555
Francis Howell13642548
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central15-66-31074/51815/39
Francis Howell11-114-4964/46925/44

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)30926-84
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)84004
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)42004
Izzy Luca (#42, F, Sr.)21000
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)21004
Danielle Moore (#13, G)21000
