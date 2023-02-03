|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|5
|9
|3
|3
|20
|Francis Howell Central
|10
|18
|16
|11
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|10-11
|0-6
|820/39
|885/42
|Francis Howell Central
|14-6
|4-2
|891/42
|680/32
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|2
|Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Addison Jones (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.