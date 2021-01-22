 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 55, Holt 38
1234Final
Francis Howell Central191413955
Holt10148638
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central10-24-0648/54575/48
Holt12-23-1749/62607/51
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)164-102-42-20
Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)166-131-41-11
Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)104-100-12-22
Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, GD, Jr.)104-70-22-21
Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)30-21-202
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
