Box: Francis Howell Central 55, Holt 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|19
|14
|13
|9
|55
|Holt
|10
|14
|8
|6
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|10-2
|4-0
|648/54
|575/48
|Holt
|12-2
|3-1
|749/62
|607/51
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)
|16
|4-10
|2-4
|2-2
|0
|Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)
|16
|6-13
|1-4
|1-1
|1
|Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|10
|4-10
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, GD, Jr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2