 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 55, Troy Buchanan 54
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 55, Troy Buchanan 54

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Francis Howell Central517141955
Troy Buchanan161218854
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central7-22-0483/54453/50
Troy Buchanan8-51-2710/79558/62
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)120400
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)12411-30
Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-6, Jr.)90300
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)8302-20
Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, Sr.)7021-20
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)63000
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports