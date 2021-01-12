Box: Francis Howell Central 55, Troy Buchanan 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|5
|17
|14
|19
|55
|Troy Buchanan
|16
|12
|18
|8
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|7-2
|2-0
|483/54
|453/50
|Troy Buchanan
|8-5
|1-2
|710/79
|558/62
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|5
|17
|14
|19
|55
|Troy Buchanan
|16
|12
|18
|8
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|7-2
|2-0
|483/54
|453/50
|Troy Buchanan
|8-5
|1-2
|710/79
|558/62
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.