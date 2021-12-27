 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 56, Sikeston 41
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 56, Sikeston 41

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Francis Howell Central1515131356
Sikeston111041641
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central6-11-0390/56243/35
Sikeston1-10-096/14109/16
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trinniti Matthews (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)22715-63
Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)20251-12
Briana Mason (#34, 5-9, SF, Jr.)84004
Kendall Webster (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)21002
Maria Trupiano (#35, 5-9, SF, Jr.)21003
Morgan Davis (#12, 5-9, G, Fr.)1001-21
Addie Henderson (#23, 5-6, G, Fr.)1001-20
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News