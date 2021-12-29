 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 61, Timberland 40
1234Final
Timberland81013940
Francis Howell Central112152461
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland4-70-2461/42508/46
Francis Howell Central7-21-0506/46347/32
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)177-131-600
Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)145-141-11-20
Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Sr.)72-703-60
Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)21-10-100
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trinniti Matthews (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)19705-92
Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)15414-64
Briana Mason (#34, 5-9, SF, Jr.)12404-42
Maria Trupiano (#35, 5-9, SF, Jr.)105000
Addie Henderson (#23, 5-6, G, Fr.)5012-40
