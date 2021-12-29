Box: Francis Howell Central 61, Timberland 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|8
|10
|13
|9
|40
|Francis Howell Central
|11
|21
|5
|24
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|4-7
|0-2
|461/42
|508/46
|Francis Howell Central
|7-2
|1-0
|506/46
|347/32
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)
|17
|7-13
|1-6
|0
|0
|Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)
|14
|5-14
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-7
|0
|3-6
|0
|Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trinniti Matthews (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|19
|7
|0
|5-9
|2
|Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-6
|4
|Briana Mason (#34, 5-9, SF, Jr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|2
|Maria Trupiano (#35, 5-9, SF, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Addie Henderson (#23, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-4
|0
