Box: Francis Howell Central 70, Clayton 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|1-3
|0-0
|198/50
|246/62
|Francis Howell Central
|3-1
|0-0
|234/58
|139/35
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Izzy Ross (#44, F, Sr.)
|13
|5-14
|0
|3-4
|4
|Lauren Young (#21, G, Fr.)
|12
|2-5
|2-3
|2-4
|2
|Brooklyn Pierce (#34, G, So.)
|7
|2-4
|0-1
|3-4
|1
|Taylor Miller (#12, G, Fr.)
|3
|1-6
|0
|1-1
|2
|Jasmine Burks (#25, G, So.)
|2
|0-2
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
