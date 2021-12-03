 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 70, Clayton 37
Box: Francis Howell Central 70, Clayton 37

1234Final
Clayton000037
Francis Howell Central000070
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton1-30-0198/50246/62
Francis Howell Central3-10-0234/58139/35
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Izzy Ross (#44, F, Sr.)135-1403-44
Lauren Young (#21, G, Fr.)122-52-32-42
Brooklyn Pierce (#34, G, So.)72-40-13-41
Taylor Miller (#12, G, Fr.)31-601-12
Jasmine Burks (#25, G, So.)20-20-12-22
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
