Box: Francis Howell Central 71, Fort Zumwalt East 28
1234Final
Francis Howell Central1916261071
Fort Zumwalt East7126328
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central6-00-0342/57251/42
Fort Zumwalt East5-20-0337/56291/48
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Liz Behan (#15, 6-2, Sr.)167-1202-32
Perri Hogan (#10, 5-1, Sr.)60-22-203
Yasmine Edmonson (#21, 5-11, So.)42-50-201
Cheyenne Green (#33, 5-11, Jr.)21-400-21
