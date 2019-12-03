|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|8
|18
|5
|15
|46
|Francis Howell Central
|19
|15
|16
|22
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|1-2
|0-1
|150/50
|164/55
|Francis Howell Central
|1-0
|0-0
|72/24
|46/15
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|1
|Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-4
|3
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|4
|Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.