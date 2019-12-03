Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Visitation81851546
Francis Howell Central1915162272
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation1-20-1150/50164/55
Francis Howell Central1-00-072/2446/15
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)13321-21
Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)11312-43
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)90300
Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)5012-24
Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)42002
Avery Jacoby (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)21000
Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)21002
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.

