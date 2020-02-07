Box: Francis Howell 38, Mehlville 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|5
|10
|10
|13
|38
|Mehlville
|5
|10
|11
|4
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|6-14
|0-6
|799/40
|967/48
|Mehlville
|4-13
|1-1
|535/27
|772/39
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Makayla Moore (#34, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|14
|3
|1
|5-7
|5
|Brianna Angeles (#14, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|0
|Lilly Tremusini (#20, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Allison Mohrhard (#2, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0