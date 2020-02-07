Box: Francis Howell 38, Mehlville 30
Box: Francis Howell 38, Mehlville 30

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell510101338
Mehlville51011430
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell6-140-6799/40967/48
Mehlville4-131-1535/27772/39
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Makayla Moore (#34, 5-6, G, Fr.)14315-75
Brianna Angeles (#14, 5-7, G, Jr.)8022-20
Lilly Tremusini (#20, 5-5, G, Jr.)6202-23
Allison Mohrhard (#2, F, So.)2100-10
