Box: Francis Howell North 39, St. Charles 34
1234Final
Francis Howell North11661639
St. Charles6871334
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North3-60-2367/41447/50
St. Charles2-100-2281/31497/55
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)12222-21
Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)9205-72
Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)6202-23
Makenna Davis (#22)42001
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)30105
Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)3101-20
Kendra Swope (#15, So.)21005
St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lorelei Oetting (#10, 5-7, G, So.)15141-22
Ashleigh Reed (#5, 5-7, G, Jr.)6111-21
Mia Oellermann (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)5110-23
Kyler Klimas (#42, 5-6, F, Sr.)4102-44
Peyton Birkenmeier (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)4004-61
