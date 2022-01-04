Box: Francis Howell North 39, St. Charles 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|11
|6
|6
|16
|39
|St. Charles
|6
|8
|7
|13
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|3-6
|0-2
|367/41
|447/50
|St. Charles
|2-10
|0-2
|281/31
|497/55
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|1
|Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-7
|2
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Makenna Davis (#22)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kendra Swope (#15, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lorelei Oetting (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|15
|1
|4
|1-2
|2
|Ashleigh Reed (#5, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Mia Oellermann (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|3
|Kyler Klimas (#42, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|4
|Peyton Birkenmeier (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|1
