Box: Francis Howell North 40, Fort Zumwalt North 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1
|6
|13
|7
|27
|Francis Howell North
|5
|15
|12
|8
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0-1
|0-0
|27/27
|40/40
|Francis Howell North
|1-1
|0-0
|73/73
|77/77
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|4
|Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-4
|1
|Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|5
|Addison Jones (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Samantha DuBay (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Smith (#4, 5-0, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Elise Grimshaw (#2, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0