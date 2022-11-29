 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 40, Fort Zumwalt North 27

  • 0
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North1613727
Francis Howell North51512840

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North0-10-027/2740/40
Francis Howell North1-10-073/7377/77
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)111301
Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)7203-64
Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)5012-41
Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Jr.)3010-25
Addison Jones (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)30101
Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)30101
Samantha DuBay (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)30100
Morgan Smith (#4, 5-0, PG, Fr.)2100-20
Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)21000
Elise Grimshaw (#2, 5-6, G, Fr.)1001-20
