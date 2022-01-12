 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 24
Box: Francis Howell North 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 24

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)4551024
Francis Howell North711161246
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-90-2350/32519/47
Francis Howell North4-70-2229/21537/49
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Blair Wise (Jr.)60200
Kylee Orf (Sr.)6300-24
Allison Schniepp (Sr.)5103-62
Annabelle Hargrove (Fr.)3101-20
Tess Roberts2002-43
Sicily Trost (Fr.)21000
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)17423-42
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)11403-41
Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)6202-63
Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)5201-22
Makenna Davis (#22)3101-21
Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)21000
Camille Krekeler (#12)21000
