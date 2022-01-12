Box: Francis Howell North 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4
|5
|5
|10
|24
|Francis Howell North
|7
|11
|16
|12
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-9
|0-2
|350/32
|519/47
|Francis Howell North
|4-7
|0-2
|229/21
|537/49
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Kylee Orf (Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|4
|Allison Schniepp (Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-6
|2
|Annabelle Hargrove (Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Tess Roberts
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|3
|Sicily Trost (Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0