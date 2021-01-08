 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 51, Liberty (Wentzville) 32
Box: Francis Howell North 51, Liberty (Wentzville) 32

1234Final
Francis Howell North17991651
Liberty (Wentzville)878932
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North6-42-1529/53208/21
Liberty (Wentzville)4-60-3360/36426/43
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Frey15603-62
Toni Patterson (Sr.)72103
Blair Wise (So.)51103
Sara Gordley (Sr.)30103
Allison Schniepp (Jr.)21001
