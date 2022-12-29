Box: Francis Howell North 53, Parkway North 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|11
|10
|11
|21
|53
|Parkway North
|7
|8
|9
|14
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|6-5
|0-1
|434/39
|431/39
|Parkway North
|3-8
|0-0
|288/26
|499/45
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Addison Jones (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|3
|Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Samantha DuBay (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.