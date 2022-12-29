 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Francis Howell North 53, Parkway North 38

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell North1110112153
Parkway North7891438
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North6-50-1434/39431/39
Parkway North3-80-0288/26499/45

People are also reading…

Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)114103
Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Jr.)102202
Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)93103
Addison Jones (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)8400-13
Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)7301-23
Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)4102-21
Samantha DuBay (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)3010-20
Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)1001-20
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News