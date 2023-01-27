Box: Francis Howell North 53, Rosati-Kain 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|10
|23
|8
|12
|53
|Rosati-Kain
|5
|3
|11
|5
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|10-9
|0-4
|756/40
|766/40
|Rosati-Kain
|5-12
|2-2
|546/29
|804/42
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|14
|0
|4
|2-2
|0
|Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-4
|1
|Morgan Smith (#4, 5-0, PG, Fr.)
|9
|1
|0
|7-11
|2
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|3
|Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Elise Grimshaw (#2, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|4
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.