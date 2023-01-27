 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 53, Rosati-Kain 24

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell North102381253
Rosati-Kain5311524
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North10-90-4756/40766/40
Rosati-Kain5-122-2546/29804/42

Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)14042-20
Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Jr.)13223-41
Morgan Smith (#4, 5-0, PG, Fr.)9107-112
Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)7301-13
Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)4102-21
Elise Grimshaw (#2, 5-6, G, Fr.)4102-21
Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)2002-34
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
