Box: Francis Howell North 54, Villa Duchesne 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|2
|13
|9
|16
|40
|Francis Howell North
|13
|8
|21
|12
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|0-2
|0-0
|69/34
|101/50
|Francis Howell North
|1-1
|0-0
|82/41
|90/45
|Villa Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|19
|3
|4
|1-2
|3
|Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)
|15
|3
|2
|3-4
|3
|Camille Krekeler (#12)
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|1
|Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|1
|Kendra Swope (#15, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-5
|5
|Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
