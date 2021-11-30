 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 54, Villa Duchesne 40
1234Final
Villa Duchesne21391640
Francis Howell North138211254
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne0-20-069/34101/50
Francis Howell North1-10-082/4190/45
Villa Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)19341-23
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)15323-43
Camille Krekeler (#12)9205-61
Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)6202-41
Kendra Swope (#15, So.)3003-55
Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)21000
