Box: Francis Howell North 63, Fort Zumwalt North 21
Box: Francis Howell North 63, Fort Zumwalt North 21

1234Final
Francis Howell North112420863
Fort Zumwalt North3512121
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North14-55-21040/55727/38
Fort Zumwalt North3-171-5583/31939/49
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isabelle Delarue (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)18606-61
Jay'la Teasley (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)13510-10
Hannah Ermeling (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)114100
Becka Brissette (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)84003
Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)51100
Cate Hahn (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)42001
Lauren Jones (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)21001
Kendra Swope (#21, 5-7, G, Fr.)21000
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
