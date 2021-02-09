Box: Francis Howell North 63, Fort Zumwalt North 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|11
|24
|20
|8
|63
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3
|5
|12
|1
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|14-5
|5-2
|1040/55
|727/38
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3-17
|1-5
|583/31
|939/49
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isabelle Delarue (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|18
|6
|0
|6-6
|1
|Jay'la Teasley (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-1
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Becka Brissette (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cate Hahn (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lauren Jones (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kendra Swope (#21, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.